Stock & Land
Home/News

Mulloorie, Kerrilyn Merino studs win medium wool titles at Bendigo

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 16 2023 - 10:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A South Australian Merino ram has sired two of the prize-winning exhibits for the strong and medium wool classes at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.