Antwerp Texel stud Mertex nearly completed a clean sweep of the ribbons at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, taking out the champion ewe and ram titles.
Mertex was also awarded the reserve champion ewe ribbon and the Most Successful exhibit.
Cypress Park won the reserve champion ram ribbon.
Stud principal Tim Jorgensen said the operation hadn't done anything different, in the last year, to prepare for the sheep show.
"We just produce well muscled, well-balanced sheep," he said.
"We keep breeding sheep the way we have always been breeding them and it seems to have paid off."
He said it was pleasing to see around 50 sheep presented in the class, which was an increase on previous years.
The supreme champion ewe was scanned, weighing 90.5 kilograms and with a muscle depth of 50 millimetres, a muscle width of 102mm and a fat measurement of 5.5mm.
The June-2022 drop ewe had an eye muscle area of 39.27 square centimetres.
She was up against the June-2022 champion Mertex ram for the supreme ribbon.
The ram weighed 118.5kg, had a muscle depth of 55mm, a muscle width of 104mm and fat measurement of 4.5mm.
His EMA was 44.04sq cm.
Judge Dawson Bradford, Narrogin, WA, said it wasn't an easy decision to chose the ewe.
"We had two exceptional sheep, carrying a lot of muscle, and still standing up well," he said.
"The reason I went against the ram, in favour of the ewe, is because his front legs were not quite as tidy.
"You could probably make excuses, as he is carrying another 28kg more than the ewe, that does have an effect.
"But the ewe is sweetly put together, she is a good length, good breadth and stands just about perfectly on her legs."
The ewe had a good head and was hard to fault.
He said they were very similar sheep, in their breeding values.
"Both had a tonne of muscle, but carried it well - the ewe did so exceptionally well.
"It was a fine point, when it came to the front carriage, that was all that separated them."
The top sheep were "exceptional" but those further down the line "lacked preparation."
Mr Bradford said it was important to objectively measure sheep.
"That's the only way you can tell if there is muscle on the sheep and at what age they are carrying that muscle, so it's very important and it's certainly the way we have got to go," he said.
"Commercially it makes sense - the Texels are putting together structure, which is just as important, but they also have performance, which is very pleasing."
