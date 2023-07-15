Stock & Land
Victorian stud takes out the top Texel title with a champion ewe

Updated July 15 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 11:56am
Antwerp Texel stud Mertex nearly completed a clean sweep of the ribbons at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, taking out the champion ewe and ram titles.

