There was excitement in the air in Bendigo on Friday on the first day of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The Merino shed was a hive of activity, with ribbons handed out in a range of different classes.
The champion ribbons - and most importantly, supreme Merino ribbon - are set to be presented on Saturday afternoon.
The winner of the Australian Fleece Competition was announced on Friday morning.
There was back-to-back action in the second shed, with judges making their way through the meat and heritage breeds.
A Tasmanian stud made their journey across the Bass Strait worthwhile with a win in the Polwarth ring, while a young studmaster picked up his first-ever ASWS ribbon with a Shropshire ram.
Woodhall won the Dorset Downs competition, a new English Leicester breeder had show-ring success, and Hillend Dorsets dominated in the Dorset Horns judging.
A stud with a long-term association showing Lincolns won that breed's judging, a South Suffolk stalwart took home ribbons, and a "late bloomer" won supreme in the Hampshire Downs.
A NSW stud won in the Prime SAMM ring, a young East Friesian ewe won supreme, a Lockington breeder won in the Ryeland ring, and a WA stud was the winning White Dorper.
There were unbelievable scenes in the Merino shed on Friday night in the National Merino Pairs judging.
The two winners from last year ended up having back-to-back wins, taking home the huge accolades again this year.
Keep an eye on the Stock & Land website for all of the news from day two of the event.
