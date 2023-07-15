The excitement continued on day two of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show as a plethora of ribbons were sashed on Saturday.
The supreme Merino title was awarded to a NSW stud, while other champion ribbons were handed out to Merino studs, including Mount Ascot, Mulloorie and Kerrilyn, Gleneara and Poll Boonoke and Wanganella Merino studs.
A Yass, NSW, stud did well in the Black and Coloured judging, while there were high emotions in the Corriedale ring.
This followed on from a busy day on Friday.
A Tasmanian stud made their journey across the Bass Strait worthwhile with a win in the Polwarth ring, while a young studmaster picked up his first-ever ASWS ribbon with a Shropshire ram.
Woodhall won the Dorset Downs competition, a new English Leicester breeder had show-ring success, and Hillend Dorsets dominated in the Dorset Horns judging.
A stud with a long-term association showing Lincolns won that breed's judging, a South Suffolk stalwart took home ribbons, and a "late bloomer" won supreme in the Hampshire Downs.
A NSW stud won in the Prime SAMM ring, a young East Friesian ewe won supreme, a Lockington breeder won in the Ryeland ring, a WA stud was the winning White Dorper, and a stud made it two years in a row in the White Suffolks.
There were unbelievable scenes in the Merino shed on Friday night in the National Merino Pairs judging.
The winner of the Australian Fleece Competition was also announced.
The two winners from last year ended up having back-to-back wins, taking home the huge accolades again this year.
Keep an eye on the Stock & Land website for all of the news from day the rest of the event.
