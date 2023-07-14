Stock & Land
Home/News

Ideal weather throughout the year results in high quality Polwarth competition

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 15 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A southern Tasmanian stud who has taken out this year's Polwarth competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show has credited useful conditions throughout the past year as a key factor to breeding quality sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.