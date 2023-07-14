A southern Tasmanian stud who has taken out this year's Polwarth competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show has credited useful conditions throughout the past year as a key factor to breeding quality sheep.
Riverview stud based Gretna, Tas, took out the supreme champion sash in the highly competitive Polwarth exhibition with his grand champion ram, which originally entered in the over 2 1/2 year old class.
Stud co-principal Wayne Walker said a pure white clean wool was the ultimate aim when breeding Polwarth sheep.
"This ram had nice bright, white wool and an all-pure face, and we try to aim for a nice upstanding sheep, which we have here," he said
He also said there had been wide disparities in weather in his region, with the last 12 months "being very dry, but needed", considering very high rainfall in the three years prior.
"It's been pretty good season-wise where we are, and we've been quite happy with how it's all turned out in the end," he said.
"Polwarth sheep are also pretty easy to care for, with no foot problems or fleece issues, so they are ideal for us."
The winner of the Polwarth grand champion ewe sash was Fairview stud, based in Colac.
Fairview representative Sam Potter agreed with Mr Walker, and said wetter conditions throughout the southwest really allows the Polwarth to stand up.
"We get an average rainfall of about 900-950 millimetres of rain, so we always look for something that stands up fleece and feet-wise to that amount of rain, and the Polwarth have been doing that" she said.
Ms Potter said there was a long process in getting her sheep to achieving great traits for over a decade and that receiving grand champion ewe was a proud achievement.
"Our wool classer Ken Arnold has been with us for nearly 13 years I think, and a lot of what we do is concentrating on the fleece," she said.
"We work hard on our fleece, the brightness of the wool and getting micron down a little bit to 21 micron so economically that works for us," she said.
Carcase and structure was also important but fine tuning that with wool characteristics was always a fine balance.
Guest judges of the Polwarth competition and Joaquin and Fernando Martinicorene, who oversee run one of the largest sheep farms in the town of Salto in Uruguay.
The brothers were visiting as part of a Uruguayan delegation of farmers at ASWS, and Joaquin said it was an honour to judge the competition.
"We really do appreciate the Polwarth breeders inviting Fernando and I to come and judge at this important show," he said.
"There are some great breeders here in this part of the world."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
