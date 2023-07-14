Stock & Land
Terrick West, Hollow Mount win National Merino Pairs competitions

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
Gavin Freeman and Van Penlidis with the reserve champion March-shorn pair, and Claire and Ross McGauchie hold the champion March-shorn pair, both from Terrick West, while Catriona Freeman holds the ribbon. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
Gavin Freeman and Van Penlidis with the reserve champion March-shorn pair, and Claire and Ross McGauchie hold the champion March-shorn pair, both from Terrick West, while Catriona Freeman holds the ribbon. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson

The winners of last year's two National Merino Pairs competitions backed up their success at this year's event.

