Jurambula ewe claims Hampshire Downs supreme

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
Updated July 14 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 6:07pm
Helen Raven and Jessica Anderson, Jurambula, Henty, NSW, with their reserve champion and champion Hampshire Down ewe, while judge Chris Marr, Goolagong, NSW, holds the ribbon. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
A 'late bloomer' has claimed the supreme title in the Hampshire Downs showing at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, with the ewe triumphing ahead of the ram.

