Allaray Lincoln sheep stud dominates Lincoln category at ASWS

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:47pm
Allaray Lincoln Stud principal, Helen Raven, Henty, NSW, with her champion ewe. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Allaray Lincoln stud, Henty, NSW, had a clean sweep win at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, taking out both champion Lincoln ram and champion Lincoln ewe.

