Allaray Lincoln stud, Henty, NSW, had a clean sweep win at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, taking out both champion Lincoln ram and champion Lincoln ewe.
Judge Andrew Beard said both ewe and ram were a good, true representation of the Lincoln breed.
"The ram stood well on his feet, correct in every way and it was good to see all the sheep standing up well and balanced, with good width and straight backs," Mr Beard said.
While the ewe, he said, was similarly well-balanced with a wide stance that made her true to the breed.
He also noted the wool length was to the legs, as is typical for a Lincoln, along with an open face around the eyes, Mr Beard said they were both worthy winners.
"I always look at wool number one, because they are a wool breed and they've had such an influence on other sheep breeds, not only the few in Australia, but back where they originated from," he said.
Allaray Lincoln stud principal Helen Raven was ecstatic with the win, despite a little disappointment there was not more competition for the heritage breed on the day.
"It's really nice, always, to get champion ram and champion ewe," Ms Raven said.
"And it's nice to have someone like Andy [Andrew Beard] judging us, since he grew up with the breed all his life."
Ms Raven initially selects her sheep to show based on their charisma, and showmanship, which takes her eye first, those sheep then usually then grow into a quality example beyond that.
Sired by an Allaray Lincoln ram, her champion ram this year was almost two-years-old and still expected to grow out further, as Ms Raven still works on the growth of his wool.
The champion ram is likely to be sold by the end of the year, but not before Ms Raven hopes to take him to the Royal Melbourne Show before the year is out.
Her three-year-old champion ewe was shown at ASWS last year as well, along with two others, where they were all stand outs.
"She's got a really good body on her, walks really well and stands up well," Ms Raven said.
The Allaray stud have represented at ASWS since 2005, only missing shows during COVID-19, they continue coming back for the competition among breeders.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
