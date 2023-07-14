East Friesian showings have returned to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with a Kyneton stud showing the best of the breed.
Prospect East Friesian stud, Kyneton, won supreme champion at Bendigo in their 20th year celebrating the stud.
Prospect East Friesian stud principal Nereda Brand said she was rapt to be back at the show after a 10-year hiatus while raising her children.
"We started our stud in 2003 so it's 20 years this year, I had a break when the girls were growing up that I didn't do any showing," she said.
"It's exciting to be back, for years I walked in here without sheep and everyone has their own sheep, sometimes you come here and you wish you had your sheep here.
"My daughter was five or six when she used to come and help and now she's more than happy to come back and help."
Ms Prospect celebrated winning both the grand champion ram and grand champion ewe classes, with her ewe taking out the top-prize, supreme champion.
She said the ram had a good structure and a "bit of sass".
"He's a nice overall ram, he's very correct through his structure, he has a bit of sass about him because all good rams do, the meek ones never turn into much," she said.
Ms Prospect said her ewes were a lovely pair, and the supreme champion had a beautiful wool type and good temperament.
"The ewes are a lovely pair of ewes, this ewe here is out of one of my very old ewes that I've had over the years and her grandmother or great-grandmother was a champion," she said.
"The other ewe, which was the supreme, was out of a ewe that I bought from some people I sold part of my stud to.
"She has a beautiful wool type, funnily enough for an East Friesian ewe, she has a lot of temperament and she's cheeky as."
Judge Gavin Wall said the supreme champion ewe's quality was "superb", and he was glad to see East Friesians return to the national event.
"The quality of the young ewe was just absolutely superb, she not only won a class but, was the champion East Friesian, she was a clear winner and Nereda is very enthusiastic about the breed," he said.
"There was one exhibitor there today, Nereda Brand, who used to breed East Friesians to show here quite a number of years ago."
He said he had showed East Friesians against Ms Brand in the past.
"There's been no East Friesians here for a few years so it's good to see them back here again," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
