Prospect East Friesian stud, Kyneton, wins supreme at ASWS

By Rachel Simmonds
July 15 2023 - 9:00am
Nereda and Lizzie Brand, Prospect East Friesian, with the supreme champion East Friesian ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
East Friesian showings have returned to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with a Kyneton stud showing the best of the breed.

