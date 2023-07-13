A White Dorper ram's better muscling has seen it pip the top ewe to take the supreme exhibit ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Kaya Dorpers, Narrogin, WA, took out the top title, after also winning the reserve and grand champion White Dorper ram ribbons, with its sheep.
Dell African Dumisa stud, Thyra, NSW, took out the grand champion ewe title.
Judge Wicus Cronje, Mildura, said both ram and ewe were very "high quality" animals.
"It's really easy to breed good ewes, but really good rams are always the hardest," Mr Cronje said.
"I really like the femininity of this ewe, her overall balance, and how she walks.
"If you look at the ram, I really like the masculinity in him," Mr Cronje said.
"He has a really nice masculine shape, shoulder muscles and I like the length of his rump."
He said there was only one difference that separated the ram and the ewe.
"That is the loin development of this ram - the ewe is special to the breed, the ram is special to the breed, but the loin muscle in the ram runs right through to the shoulders," he said.
He said the junior and senior rams both carried a great amount of meat and were well balanced.
"The big ram can speak for himself, he has an extremely good head and a good top line," he said.
Kaya Dorpers stud co-principal Adrian Veitch said he came across every year and tried to "bring some half-decent sheep."
He said the judge liked the ram's size and length.
"He has got good muscle, good feet - he is a very sound ram," Mr Veitch said.
"We have used him once and he'll be sold at Dubbo, later this year."
The annual eastern region Dorper sale will be held in Dubbo, NSW, in late September.
Mr Veitch said he sought consistency in his breeding.
"All the rams are basically the same," he said.
"When we do our classing, we had 10 different sires represented and the classer told me he thought the animals were all from the same ram," he said.
"That's the aim of it, to have everything as saleable rams - not necessarily super good, but not culls."
The April-2021 drop ram, Kaya White 210263, was entered in the over 1.5-2.5 year class.
He had a birthweight of -0.24 kilograms, a weaning weight of 6.9kg and post-weaning weight of 10.4kg.
The ram had a post-weaning fat measurement of -1.2 millimetres, a post-weaning eye-muscle depth of -0.2mm, a lean meat yield of 1.7 per cent and intramuscular fat of -0.1.
His shear force 5 measurement was -2.5.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
