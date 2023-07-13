Restockers were nowhere to be seen in the opening lanes of Pakenham's store cattle sale on Thursday as feedlotters bought the bulk of cattle.
Agents yarded about 1600 steers and heifers at the first fortnightly market for July.
Heavy cattle sold at cheaper rates, while only a few pens of light-weight cattle, 12 months or younger, sold beyond 400 cents a kilogram.
Feedlotters including Thomas Food International, Keswick Pastoral and J&F Feedlot were the most prominent buyers throughout the sale, with only the odd isolated pen knocked down to a restocker.
The sale started with two pens of Angus steers consigned by MJ Tanner, Tyers, whose property was sold, and included 16 steers, 634 kilograms, for $1940 a head or 305 cents a kilogram, and 14 steers, 599kg, for $1790 or 298c/kg.
Among the feature lines was the inaugural consignment of Kerr family cattle from Glenburn Estate, Glenburn, which comprised 108 mixed-sex Angus calves, 10 months, sired by America bull, Black Onyx, via artificial insemination.
The draft included 58 steers and 50 heifers.
The first pen of 10 steers, 287kg, made $1060 or 369c/kg, while 12 steers, 275kg, made $1040 or 378c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Pakenham agent Les Seeley, Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts.
Neil Darby, Alex Scott & Staff, Warragul, bought the third pen of unweighed steers for $1000, while the fourth one of 12 steers was knocked down for $850.
In Glenburn Estate's heifer sale, 10 heifers, 283kg, made $870 or 307c/kg and 14 heifers, 261kg, made $800.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said the sale was cheaper compared to the last June store market at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
"Buyers were quite selective with the feeder cattle and picked apart some of those better types of cattle," he said.
"We had some good weaner cattle yarded today, but really there were no restockers and I thought it was very hard to get a pen of young cattle up to 400c/kg, most were 370-380c/kg and last sale they were at 420c/kg.
"That lack of restocker competition, which is a reflection of other markets, really made prices cheaper."
D & J Newman, Ripplebrook, sold 10 steers, 562kg, for $1730 or 307c/kg to TFI.
TFI also bought 18 steers, 563kg, for $1770 or 314c/kg, consigned by E Downie, Warragul, who sold a second pen of 10 steers, 545kg, for $1690 or 310c/kg.
M & N Anderson, Labertouche, sold six Limousin steers, six to eight months, 315kg, for $1310 or 414c/kg to Gathercole.
Steve and Kathy Rieniets, Moe, sold 32 Angus steers, 12 months, including 15 steers, 345kg, for $1310 or 379c/kg, and 13 steers, 305kg, for $1190 or 390c/kg.
Both pens were bought by a bullock fattener at Ripplebrook.
GF & MA Coffey, Glenburn, sold 27 steers, 521kg, for $1760 or 337c/kg to TFI.
Nutrien Euroa bought more than 50 steers in the first 90 minutes of the sale for a bullock fattener in north-east Victoria, including 15 steers, 358kg, for $1280 or 357c/kg, consigned by Wheeler Logging Pty Ltd, Hill End.
J McGrath, Main Ride, sold 12 steers, 613kg, for $1950 or 318c/kg to Hopkins River.
J & L Branca Investments, Mooroduc, sold 20 steers, 568kg, for $1930 or 339c/kg to a bullock fattener at Poowong.
Sara Madden Pty Ltd, Tuerong, sold 10 steers, 322kg, for $1110 or 334c/kg, 15 steers, 281kg, for $1080 or 384c/kg, 10 heifers, 296kg, for $900 or 304c/kg and 10 heifers, 277kg, for $780 or 281c/kg.
Patrina Pty Ltd, Flinders, sold 14 steers, 635kg, for $1990 or 313c/kg.
D & G Tomasetti, Drouin, sold 14 steers, 617kg, for $1950 or 316c/kg.
Red Hill South Pastoral, Merricks, sold 13 Hereford heifers, 348kg, for $950 or 272c/kg to Wellington Livestock.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
