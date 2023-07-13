Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Pakenham cattle sale underpinned by J&F, Keswick, Hopkins River feedlots

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 13 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Restockers were nowhere to be seen in the opening lanes of Pakenham's store cattle sale on Thursday as feedlotters bought the bulk of cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.