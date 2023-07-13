Stock & Land
Mentone Corriedale sheep stud heading to Bendigo ASWS

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
July 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Montone Corriedale and Boonong Park Hampshire Down stud principals Kane Hildred and Bridget Leahy, with son Oliver and some Corriedales. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Montone Corriedale and Boonong Park Hampshire Down stud principals Bridget Leahy and Kane Hildred, Mortlake, have attended the Australian Sheep & Wool Show since their high school days, where they found a love for each other and the breed.

