Montone Corriedale and Boonong Park Hampshire Down stud principals Bridget Leahy and Kane Hildred, Mortlake, have attended the Australian Sheep & Wool Show since their high school days, where they found a love for each other and the breed.
And following on from their success at the Sydney Royal Show in previous years, they're eager to get to this year's ASWS in Bendigo.
"We've not had success at Bendigo, but we have had very big success at Sydney with the Corriedales," Mr Hildred said.
"A couple of years ago we got champion ram and ewe.
"So that's some of our biggest successes and our champion ewe there went on to get champion ewe at the Victorian Sheep Show."
With neither having a background in agriculture previously, their knowledge of the breed stemmed from their schooling at Elisabeth Murdoch College, Langwarrin, which they both said had a great agricultural program.
"[The college] had a farm with about five different breeds of sheep and Corriedales and Hampshire Downs happened to be there and we fell in love with them," Ms Leahy said.
They were particularly interested in continuing to work with Corriedales for the breed's value in both wool production and carcase attributes.
"The dual purpose of the breed is a big hit, especially with the volatility of the market at the moment, you've got a foot in each door, I suppose," Mr Hildred said.
Ms Leahy agreed, and said they were also great mothers and could be quite docile to work with.
"Handling wise it makes it a lot easier too," she said.
The Montone Corriedale wool sits at the wider end of the micron spectrum, Mr Mildred said, between 27-28 micron.
"It can be a broad range too, down to 24 micron and up to 30 is within breed standard," he said.
"Because we're more heavily focused on carcases, that's where the money really is, unless you want to go finer [with wool]."
Although there is value in both the wool and carcase of Corriedales, as an Elders stock agent, Mr Hildred said they could be difficult to sell if you didn't have the finer wool.
"Even myself going to clients or trying to ring potential clients they'll say Corriedales used to be everywhere, and unfortunately, they have died back and composites have taken over," he said.
But Ms Leahy said "we'll see if we can change that".
They focus on breeding a moderate to large-frame type with a good-sized carcase and a bright, white wool to cover both bases.
"They are just a good carcase sheep in general as well, not just because they're dual purpose, but even having crossbred lambs," Mr Hildred said.
"They really are a very-good prime lamb as well."
With the recent birth of their son Oliver the pair had a busy few weeks in the lead up to the show, planning to bring six Corriedales and a handful of their Hampshire Down sheep to the event in Bendigo.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
