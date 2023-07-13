Agriculture labour production is steaming ahead of all other industries during a productivity drop, recent data shows.
But Victoria's extreme weather in the December 2022 quarter and floods disrupted growth conditions in 2022.
The Productivity Commission's latest bulletin, released in June, showed despite a 4.6 per cent drop in Australia's labour productivity between March 2022 and 2023, agriculture productivity boomed with "favourable conditions".
The data showed that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector had the highest productivity growth and output at 13.7 per cent between 2021-22, while the mining industry had the largest decline.
The bulletin claims weather caused the agriculture sector's productivity surge, rather than technology or efficiency.
But it claimed the agricultural sector's multifactor productivity (MFP) would possibly be unsustainable in the long-term and would change with weather conditions.
MFP is measured by the ratio of real value, added to the combined inputs of capital and labour.
The sector's multifactor productivity grew by 21.2pc, the highest of all 16 industries, compared to the next-highest information, media and telecommunications at 7.5pc.
The bulletin showed Australian farmers worked 8.5pc more hours, which led to a 23.4pc increase in output.
The agriculture sector's growth hit a snag in the December 2022 quarter when floods in Victoria's regional areas disrupted productivity, and growth dropped by 2.8 per cent.
Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan said the COVID-19 pandemic also caused a temporary increase in measured labour productivity, as most industries' productivity grew between 2021-22.
"With the service sector affected by restrictions, many less productive firms paused operations and higher productivity sectors accounted for a larger share of hours worked in the economy," he said.
He said the government and businesses should continue to "embrace innovation" and invest to upskill workers.
The bulletin cited pandemic-related effects and a historically-low unemployment rate as possible reasons for the overall decline.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
