Australian Bureau of Statistics bulletin shows productivity boost

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
Victoria's extreme weather events in 2022 led to a snag in labour productivity growth, but agriculture stays ahead of all industries. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Agriculture labour production is steaming ahead of all other industries during a productivity drop, recent data shows.

