Order to pay $500 after leaving loaded rifle in farm ute

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 13 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:47am
A loaded gun was found lying on the back seat of a farm ute. This is a file image.
A Penshurst district farm worker has been warned by a magistrate to take far greater care after being caught with a loaded gun in a farm ute.

