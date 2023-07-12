Shorthorn breeders have signalled they are up to the challenge laid down by JBS to ramp up marbling.
The topic was a key point in guest speaker Jason Carswell's presentation at last month's Shorthorn National Show and Sale dinner, Dubbo, as well as at other Shorthorn events, such as South Australia's Naracoorte sale in March, according to breeders.
Mr Carswell, JBS feedlots' livestock manager, said the Thousand Guineas program targeted restaurants and required an Aus-Meat marbling score of +2 or higher.
But company kill data showed about 30 per cent of Shorthorns in the program were not making the cut.
"The marbling is just not where it should be," Mr Carswell said, as he explained JBS would reduce the premium paid in line with marbling performance.
However, this has done little to dent confidence among breeders who backed up the next day to set a new national record of $106,000 for Ronelle Park Slurpie.
This also came soon after the $95,000 for Sprys Miss Buddy M36, in May, which remains the breed's record for a female.
Lyndhurst breeder, Trent Johnstone, Ronelle Park and Trojan Shorthorns, said breeders were already on the job and the type of bull that made the national record was an example, with easy fleshing, finishing and marbling ability while not sacrificing performance.
He said this was important as feedlot entry weights had come back from around 450 kilograms to 330kg.
In line with this, Mr Johnstone - who said the marbling message wasn't new after also having heard it at Naracoorte - said carcase scanning bulls as yearlings to identify the top performers was just one of the practices the breed was using to accelerate genetic improvement in this area.
"We try and find the leaders there and often we use a yearling bull. If he's a good bull we'll use him and get the jump on it a bit," he said.
Mr Johnstone said it was a matter of using the data available to breed the best cattle possible.
"It's not a huge problem - we're not a long way behind - but we just used to be in front," he said.
"I think as the stud breeders we've got to work together."
He said studs had driven weight gain within the breed, meaning Shorthorns were entering the feedlot at a younger age, so the animal had to express its marbling at a younger age, too.
"I've got clients of mine getting steers in there at 10 months old," he said.
Nagol Shorthorns stud principal Roger Evans, Gidley, said the information put out by JBS was a reflection of how the cattle had been performing.
"Yes, it's probably not what we as Shorthorn breeders wanted to hear, but it gives us an opportunity to take that on board, cop it on the chin, and move forward by breeding cattle that are going to suit that market," he said.
"I don't think it's purely genetics alone, I think there'd also be some environmental factors in it as well."
Mr Evans said he aimed to select for intramuscular fat without sacrificing other traits, such as eye muscle, fat cover, growth for age and fertility.
He said JBS had invested a significant amount of time and money into the program.
"The issue is that if the Shorthorn cattle don't perform, then there's a chance the Thousand Guineas program will probably fall by the wayside, which is one thing we don't want to happen," he said.
"It would be nice to think that if people are going to use Thousand Guineas as our flagship product, that they're going to get behind the program and take on the signals that are being sent back to them.
"The information we get today takes three years to make a change on a genetic level.
"It's not going to be an easy fix, we've got to realise that, and if people don't want to address the problem then Thousand Guineas may not be a relevant market for them in the future."
Polldale Shorthorns stud principal Kim Williams said his Dubbo operation was focused on meat quality, including IMF.
He said improving marbling involved a whole-of-life approach with consistent management and nutrition, weaning and marking at appropriate times all contributed to the end product.
He said many people had also done it tough during the drought and there may also be some lag in the flow-on effects now coming through.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.