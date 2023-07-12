On the steps of the State Library, Crime Stoppers Youth Advisory Group, Agriculture Victoria and Black Snake Productions came together to raise awareness on wildlife crime and illegal pest trade.
Ag Vic bio security manager Adam Kay said the illegal trade of wildlife caused a significant risk to our local bio security.
"[It] risks the introduction of new animal diseases, along with the environment, cultural and agricultural impacts of new exotic species," Mr Kay said.
With many people stopping by to learn about the risks and how to anonymously report someone they believe may be committing a wildlife crime, Ag Vic leading Bio-security officer, Miranda Green said people were incredibly receptive when stopping by.
She also said that it was important to get this message out there to protect farmers and Australian bio-security as a whole, preventing exotic pests and disease from entering the country.
One key animal they focused on today, was the illegal trade of red eared slider turtles, which since 1999 79 have been capture, along with 126 boa constrictors and 103 eastern corn snakes in Victoria.
Crime Stoppers community engagement officer Aiden Brown said people can easily report to Crime Stoppers, with no traceability back to the original reporter.
"If anyone sees, hears or knows something about wildlife crime, which could include the illegal trade of native wildlife or illegal exotic pest trade, they can share what they know anonymously," Mr Brown said.
"A lot of people are learning what illegal wildlife is, what sort of pests there are, what to look out for and that you can report to Crime Stoppers anonymously."
"You can upload photos to our website, report via phone and regarding the animals, if you see anything weird you can report it and take a photo on your phone.
With the event being at the library, organisers said it's been great to encompass a big audience and be in a nice central location to educate more people.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
