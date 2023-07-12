Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Federal Trade Minister praised for holding the line on EU deal

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell. Picture by James Croucher
Trade Minister Don Farrell. Picture by James Croucher

The Australian Dairy Farmers head has praised the federal government for holding the line on a planned free trade agreement with the European Union.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.