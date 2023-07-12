The Tasmania Farmers and Graziers (TFGA) has announced chief executive officer Hugh Christie has resigned.
The TFGA has begun the search for a replacement, with Mr Christie moving into a state government position.
TFGA president Ian Sauer said Mr Christie helped tackle important matters, such as compulsory acquisition and helped make farmers' voices heard loud and clear by those in power.
"Under his leadership through strategic and ongoing advocacy, TFGA continues as a powerful advocate, shaping the public conversation and driving positive change for our members," Mr Sauer said.
"The surge in membership validates our efforts and motivates us to continue uniting the industry to champion the cause and rights of our members."
During this transition period, the board of directors would soon announce an acting chief executive and work to identify the best candidate for the role.
As the leading advocacy group for Tasmanian farmers, under Mr Christie's leadership, the TFGA had successfully increased its membership engagement, guided the restructuring of committees and grown the member base, Mr Sauer said.
