Dohnes working a treat at Raywood

By Kylie Nicholls
July 12 2023 - 2:00pm
The Crapper family, Elysian Downs, Raywood, Vic, have been running a self-replacing Dohne flock for the past six years with excellent lambing results. Picture supplied
The dual-purpose attributes of the Dohne breed have given mixed farmer and livestock agent Mick Crapper, a significant boost in the fertility and productivity of his sheep operation.

