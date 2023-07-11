A first-generation farming family in central Victoria has developed a land-first focus to mesh with their fresh country lifestyle.
Derrinal first-generation farmers Damian and Michelle Muscovich, and their two children Harry and April have spent the past five years learning their land and focusing on their flock.
Mr Muscovich said they also developed a key focus for regenerative agriculture, and were learning the best practices for their land.
"Half of the work that we're doing is regenerative, so we've fenced off areas for natural growth and for plants to come back," he said.
"We've now got a large amount of kangaroo grass, wallaby grass and natives because we've allowed the land to rest and it's been coming back."
Ms Muscovich said it started with looking for a property that would be suitable for a potential hops farm.
"We looked at a lot of properties around the region with the idea of growing hops, then it went from 20 acres to 40 acres, and then we found this place," she said.
"We could find work in Bendigo, it wasn't too far from family, not too far from Melbourne."
She said they put in an offer soon after and started their first-generation farming adventure in late 2016, before they moved into their off-grid home in 2018.
"We try to use what we've got and make the most out of it, which is challenging so we're holding for a little bit," she said.
"We started from scratch here, we didn't have tractors when we started, everything we've had to buy in so we've looked at what we really need and tried experiments on a small-scale."
Mr Muscovich said they started with their hops operation, Skull Gully Hops, before purchasing a Merino flock to manage grass growth.
Ms Muscovich said she used lower wool prices to experiment with Quirky Ewe and form a business idea for felting kits aimed at children.
They work in other industries alongside their 70-hectare farm, and now manage their chickens, alpacas, and about 260 Dohne Merino sheep while remaining non-mulesed and use pain relief for lamb marking.
"We also don't drench for the sake of drenching, we do it based on evidence so we don't breed in a resistance into the system," Mr Muscovich said.
"We both have a side on ecological and soft-touch farming ideas, I grew up in Seymour and my parents had an air conditioning and spare part business, Michelle grew up in Melbourne.
"We decided to move regional with a bit of land, but it just got bigger and bigger."
He said they were looking at destocking their flock before a predicted El Nino.
Climate Council experts said in the past week that an upcoming El Nino weather pattern could bring extreme bush fire events.
The Bureau of Meteorology claimed an outlook remained at El Nino alert, which showed models were indicated a higher likelihood of "further warming".
The Bureau said when the El Nino Alert criteria had been previously met, El Nino events developed about 70 per cent of the time.
"We've scaled back [our flock] since shearing last year, this calendar year we thought we would scale back the amount of rotations we would do," Mr Muscovich said.
"Most of the bigger paddocks have dams but we try to fence around so we can create a rotation so they're not constantly in the same spot."
He said long-term goals for their farm included building their flock to stronger numbers, rejuvenating the Quirky Ewe felting business, learning more about holistic management and building soil health.
"You can't let the farm run you, you need to run the farm," he said.
"If the farm needs more work than you can put to it, you have to change the way you farm.
"We have a lot to learn and we'll keep learning."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.