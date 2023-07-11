Stock & Land
Home/News

The Muscovich family, Derrinal, focus on Dohne Merino flock

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian Muscovich, pictured with children Harry and April, and working dog Tex, is a first-generation farmer at Derrinal with long-term goals to learn more about caring for land. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Damian Muscovich, pictured with children Harry and April, and working dog Tex, is a first-generation farmer at Derrinal with long-term goals to learn more about caring for land. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A first-generation farming family in central Victoria has developed a land-first focus to mesh with their fresh country lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.