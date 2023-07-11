Stock & Land
Eastern quolls released on Tiverton, Dundonnell sheep farm

July 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The release of 12 eastern quolls to Tiverton sheep station in western Victoria is the second in as many years. Picture supplied
Victorian environmentalists believe the release of eastern quolls onto a working sheep station north of Mortlake will strengthen the population of the endangered species.

