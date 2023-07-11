Victorian environmentalists believe the release of eastern quolls onto a working sheep station north of Mortlake will strengthen the population of the endangered species.
A year ago, the first release of seven genetically-bred quolls into the 1000-hectare Tiverton, Dundonnell was released as part of an initiative to avoid their extinction on mainland Australia.
Now a second release of 12 quolls has meant success in strengthening their numbers for Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, which worked alongside the non-profit conservation organisation Odonata to protect the Eastern Quoll
"Recent monitoring efforts indicate the eastern quoll numbers are now on the rise," Odonata biodiversity director Annette Rypalski said.
"With this population now established, the project is showing great hope for the survival of the quoll on the mainland.
"The 12 new individuals Eastern Maar helped to release will also supplement genetics of the population and therefore, strengthen the population's ability to deal with threats such as climate change."
Eastern Maar's chief executive Marcus Clarke said the release was a special occasion for his people and was significant to occur during NAIDOC week, which recently wrapped up.
"For some Eastern Maar people, this will be the first time they ever get to see an eastern quoll, let alone release one back onto the mainland," he said.
The project is the first of many native animals that the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation plans to release back to the country.
"The subsequent management of country that goes with it has social and cultural outcomes that reach far beyond the benefit to biodiversity."
Outside of the recent releases at Tiverton, the eastern quoll could only be found in Tasmania after it became extinct on the Australian mainland in the 1960s.
The quoll has also been recently introduced to Barrington Tops National Park, located 200 kilometres north of Sydney.
