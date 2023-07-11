The Labour Hire Authority has started legal action against a Victorian company for allegedly sourcing workers through unlicensed providers, with penalties reaching more than half-a-million dollars.
The LHA claimed that Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd subcontracted work to seven unlicensed labour hire providers for farms in the Cobram region.
The LHA also alleged company director Surawadee Tanchote was aware of the operation or involved with the contravention.
Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd could face $590,000, the maximum penalty for a company of the alleged contravention.
The maximum penalty for an individual under the Labour Hire Licensing Act is $145,000.
Labour Hire Licensing Commissioner Steve Dargavel said the authority had "sophisticated capabilities" and would act against unlawful behaviour.
"Any business attempting to hide unlawful behaviour through subcontracting is on notice - the Labour Hire Authority has sophisticated capabilities, we will identify you, and we will take action against you," he said.
"Victorian businesses need to be aware that the same significant penalties apply for engaging another company to provide unlicensed labour hire services as for providing those services yourself."
"Ensuring all Victorian labour hire companies are licensed is an essential way of protecting workers and improving the fairness and integrity of the industry."
The allegations come after a successful prosecution against a horticulture company and its director in December, which was settled in May.
Findings of exploitation and unlawful activity in Victoria prompted the 2018 legislation.
Victorian businesses can check licensing on the LHA website here.
