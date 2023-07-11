Australian Dairy has a new approach to reduce food waste across the industry, with the implementation of a Dairy Food Waste Action plan.
In-line with the Federal government's goal to halve food waste by 2030, the collaborative action plan is designed to better manage waste and improve transparency across the supply chain, steering towards a more sustainable future.
Developed in collaboration with Australian dairy businesses, Dairy Australia, Australian Dairy Products Federation and Stop Food Waste Australia, ten key actions have been identified among the plan.
Dairy Australia managing director, Dr David Nation said this new action plan would lead the agriculture sector on sustainability.
"It seeks to ensure that we maximise the number of people we can feed with, and the value derived from the dairy products our industry has worked hard to produce, while also reducing environmental impacts," Mr Nation said.
Part of developing the action plan meant identifying insights into where, what and how much was being wasted across the supply chain, which Australian Dairy Products Federation, executive director Janine Waller said was particularly important among food inflation challenges and a declining raw milk pool.
"Together, we have identified 10 key actions to reduce waste - from investing in R&D and technical solutions, to effective inventory management systems to monitor and report on waste, partnering with food rescue organisations, promoting sustainable packaging solutions, and educating consumers through product labelling and storage advice," Ms Waller said.
According to Stop Food Waste Australia, reducing food waste by one per cent had potential to provide savings up to $10 million for dairy producers, cementing the economic and environmental benefits.
"Effectively preventing and managing dairy food waste can reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20 per cent, while also conserving water and energy and significantly reducing ecological footprint," Stop Food Waste Australia chief operation officer Mark Barthel said.
To view the action plan, click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
