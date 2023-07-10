A Central Victorian Merino stud principal has "seen the light" after more than 30 years mulesing, and will make the shift to be a certified non-mulesing stud by next year.
Kamarooka Park Poll Merino stud principal and mixed farmer Erroll Hay has had a change of heart at 72 and will stop mulesing to be competitive in a growing market.
Mr Hay said he saw an opportunity when he visited a field day in New South Wales a week ago.
"The main reason is to meet the market expectations," he said.
"The field day changed my mind because the sheep were extremely plain in the breech, they were non-mulesing and they cut their tails off at the right length.
"But the secret is to retain wool cut."
He started breeding Merinos in 1989 and said he was incredibly passionate about confirmation and breeding long, stapled, bold crimp.
He purchased a ram one year ago and said he was already halfway to meeting his non-mulesing flock goal.
Mr Hay said he looked for good-standing rams with a good rear end and face, and stood up long in their neck.
"One of the rams I used is exactly what we want in the non-mulesing, very plain in the breech and I'm extremely happy with that drop of rams," he said.
"With the mulesing it's something I've been looking at for a long time but I've been happy to mules the sheep because I do it myself and I usually get very good prices for my wool."
Mr Hay said he saw a growing trend in the wool market and consumer interest, and believed it would be the way forward for his operation.
He had lost two clients in the past 12 months because they moved to non-mulesing operations.
Mulesing means to remove a sheep's breech and/or tail with shears.
The Textile Exchange's Responsible Wool Standard cited farms included under its certification must cease mulesing.
The RWS also claimed steining was prohibited, with it and mulesing considered as critical requirements to be certified.
Agriculture Victoria made administering pain-relief to lambs after mulesing mandatory in 2021.
Its suggested best pain relief methods for mulesing included local anaesthetic Tri-Solfen, or systemic anti-inflammatory Metacam or Buccalgesic.
"You can say it's cruel to mules, which it is," Mr Hay said.
"If you don't mules you can get more flystrike, and that's absolutely shocking.
"It's painful for the shearers to be bending over further and getting through the wrinkles of non-mulesed sheep.
"You can debate the pros and cons all day long, I've made the decision to go non-mulesing and it's what the industry demands, it's what will happen and I'm happy to get on the bandwagon now."
He said the first woolgrowers who stopped mulesing would have received a premium, which he believed could be offered less as more Australian woolgrowers moved to non-mulesing status.
The Australian Wool Exchange has recorded about 290,000 non-mulesed wool bales sold through the National Wool Declaration this year so far, about a 30,000-bale increase compared to last year.
Mr Hay said he felt it was a "light-bulb moment", as agents had suggested shifting to non-mulesing to him for years.
"I've got a lot of friends that know I'm a die-hard muleser and probably would never change, but I've bitten the bullet, I've seen the light and I'm going to change," he said.
"It's a challenge I'm looking forward to meeting and proving it can be done.
"Anyone can be non-mulesed, you just need to stop mulesing."
Mr Hay is gearing up for his on-property sale in September, and said he would be completely non-mulesed by next year.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.