Most farmers would jump at the opportunity to head to the stunning landscapes of France, visiting farms and taking in the surrounds.
This was the opportunity that Sarah Parker, Glencliffe, Undera, received earlier this year, being one of a group of farmers who travelled to the country in March as part of the National Farmers' Federation French Farmer Delegation and Engagement Tour.
Visiting key agricultural regions in the country, the tour was designed to grow French-Australian relations and address any questions about French agricultural production from Australian farmers.
Ms Parker said the trip was "insightful and there was an overwhelming amount of information" passed on over two weeks she was there.
She believes there are positive ways both countries can work together despite the stark differences in landscapes, geographies and methods of farming of the two countries.
"There were some amazing things that I saw that I thought would work quite well in Australia," Ms Parker said.
"The French government actually supports the cooperative building and cooperative maintenance, where, rather than a small farmer who would buy a piece of equipment that might be many thousands of dollars, a group of farmers could use that piece of equipment, and collectively put their money towards buying it," she said.
"They can collectively pay for the ongoing costs and the use of it, and that machinery would be used consistently rather than just for a short period of time.
Ms Parker said such a cooperative arrangement in Australia would depend on good organisation, and it wouldn't work for everybody, but there could be good economic and environmental outcomes for farmers who own smaller plots of land.
"Why should you have 10 harvesters when you can buy one and share it?" she said.
"They also used the [cooperation model] for labour, which was really interesting especially where you've got busy and quiet times on farm, which I appreciate as being a smaller dairy farmer myself, you might only want labour a couple of days a week."
The innovative usage of biodigesters in France and the scale at which they are used also impressed Ms Parker.
Examples included a biodigester to help with robotics at a dairy farm, and another biodigester she witnessed, which had a wider community benefit when people worked together.
"There was one cropper who had biodigesters where he had inputs coming from the local town and other farms," she said.
"So examples might be stubble from wheat manure, effluent from piggeries and dairy farms, and the green waste like rotten fruit.
"That then created energy that was fed back into the local town to keep it going."
Ms Parker said there were also by-products of the biodigester itself which the community benefited from.
"So there was liquid waste and solid waste, and that solid waste was similar to compost and used as fertiliser," she said.
"The farms that contributed then took that back and used to improve their soils, creating a good circular economy."
While much of the delegation's aims were to develop knowledge and understanding of new farming practices, Ms Parker stressed an "importance of a common understanding" between French and Australian farmers.
"At the moment, there's obviously a trade agreement that's being negotiated... what we'd like to see is a further developing of that knowledge and showing that we're not really a threat to France, but that we can work together," she said.
Earlier this week, Australian diplomats in Brussels were not able to finalise a new EU free trade agreement, with agriculture being a major sticking point.
Australia is looking for greater trade access for beef, lamb, sugar, cheese and rice exports in EU markets, while Europe are calling for Australian producers to give up geographical-based terms for products like prosecco and feta, with those names to be only for products originating from specific regions.
On Tuesday, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said Australian negotiators needed to strive for a "fair and commercially meaningful deal with the EU" and that the talks should take their time, if needed.
"This was always going to be a tough negotiation," Mr Mahar said.
"Fair access to the EU market is something the farm sector has sought for decades.
"While we appreciate the years of hard work that has brought us to this point, and it would be a shame to see that wasted - we are better to walk away than to agree a dud deal."
The EU's peak association of farmers and agri-cooperatives Copa Cogeca have said in a statement that a new free trade agreement where Australian farmers had greater trade access will cause market instability and "directly impact rural economies and their social fabric".
The parties will look to meet again in August.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
