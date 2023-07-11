Stock & Land
Goulburn-Murray Water announce more water will be released from Lake Eppalock

July 11 2023 - 10:00am
A Rochester resident protests GMW to release more water from Lake Eppalock on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe
A Rochester resident protests GMW to release more water from Lake Eppalock on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe

Goulburn-Murray Water announced on Monday it would increase the amount of water to 800 megalitres a day "to slow the rate of rise" at the catchment.

