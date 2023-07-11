Goulburn-Murray Water announced on Monday it would increase the amount of water to 800 megalitres a day "to slow the rate of rise" at the catchment.
It comes after passionate Rochester residents gathered a "bucket brigade" on Sunday, July 9, to protest the water provider.
According to the water provider, the spillway at Lake Eppalock was a fixed crest spillway, which means GMW was unable to release more water than the capacity of the outlet valve, which was 1600 megalitres per day.
"Releases are made through the outlet valve to meet water orders from entitlement holders, and to pre-release in advance of predicted rainfall that would result in the dam spilling," an update from GMW said.
"While GMW storages are not specifically for flood mitigation, Lake Eppalock does mitigate downstream flows by storing water above the full supply level and water passing over the spillway."
Previously, GMW had been releasing 150 megalitres a day.
At the protest, residents said the flood mitigation processes had been inadequate, and they were concerned a major rain event could cause the Campaspe River to flood.
However GMW water storage services general manager Martina Cusack said a spill of Lake Eppalock would not cause a flood.
At the Murray River, which the Campaspe River flows into, a moderate flood warning has been issued.
The warning was for downstream of Tocumwal to Barham, where the Murray River was at 5.73 metres and rising slowly above the minor flood level of 5.5 metres, according to the State Emergency Service.
The river might reach the moderate flood level of 5.8 metres on Tuesday, July 10.
Residents living in towns near the river between Tocumwal and Barham have been told to take actions immediately to protect their lives and property, and move to higher ground.
