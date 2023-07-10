Stock & Land
National Rural Health Alliance concerned over regional health

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Recent government initiatives to boost rural medical training have been welcomed by the National Rural Health Alliance, despite further calling on additional funding to localise an approach to medical education.

