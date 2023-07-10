Recent government initiatives to boost rural medical training have been welcomed by the National Rural Health Alliance, despite further calling on additional funding to localise an approach to medical education.
The initiatives aim to relieve rural healthcare shortages and ease pressures by raising long-term funding of subsidised Commonwealth supported places (CSPs), and capital funding to attract doctors to rural Australia, including Victoria.
The Alliance, although in support of this has said more was needed for a co-designed local approach that will increase various aspects for students, trainees and practitioners to best serve the communities they're in.
Alliance chief executive Susi Tegan said funding provided from 2024, over the next four years to bring 80 new medical CSPs annually was a great start, but increasing investment in rural medical school infrastructure was a strong focus for the Alliance.
"We hope this includes the much-needed student and trainee housing, which is at present, is at crisis point," Ms Tegan said
"Students from rural communities often do not have the same opportunities as their urban counterparts, even though they are just as intelligent and hardworking.
"With additional CSPs and capital funding for expansion and new regional training facilities, more opportunities will open up to build their futures as rural doctors."
She explained for students of Indigenous background, they often preferred to stay close to their families and on country, which this initiative would best support students to do so.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.