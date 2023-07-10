There is room for growth at Mortlake's Western Victorian Livestock Exchange, according to the head of the company that has just bought it.
Regional Livestock Exchanges last week announced it had bought Mortlake and the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, NSW, from SELX Pty Ltd.
RLX chief executive Brett Freer said both Mortlake and Yass were a "fantastic set of assets."
He said Mortlake had an established customer base, a good quality asset, with "well-organised agency groups" operating from the site.
"Depending on the season, I think there is potential room for increased throughput," Mr Freer said.
"The yards are in high growth areas, and with our portfolio, we see some opportunities to extend our current operating platform and work with the vendors and users of those sites to extend efficiencies."
In October last year, the AAM Group relinquished operational control of the RLX yards, which are owned by Palisade Investments.
Palisade began managing the RLX saleyards itself, through a new operating and management structure.
Mr Freer said the company was in "constant" communication with Corangamite shire about the council-owned Camperdown saleyards.
RLX operates the yards under the Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange banner.
Mr Freer said RLX had spoken to council and agents about making the facility more efficient.
But he said the decision on acquiring Mortlake and Yass had been taken independently of any decisions on any other RLX sites.
He declined to disclose the purchase price, saying only "we will say both sides are happy," Mr Freer said.
"It's terrific RLX has been able to embark on such a growth journey already, in such a short transition
RLX now has four yards in Victoria, Mortlake, Ballarat, Camperdown and Barnawartha (Wodonga) to bring its overall portfolio to 10, throughout eastern Australia.
RLX's other sites are at Gracemere, Qld as well as in NSW at Inverell, Singleton, Tamworth and Carcoar.
RLX network of livestock selling facilities currently handles more than 820,000 cattle and 2,340,000 sheep annually.
Mortlake held its first prime sale in January 2018, after a consortium initially developed a $15 million regional yards at Yass, in 2016.
Elders Camperdown livestock agent Clarke Roycroft expressed some concerns about the sale.
"They are getting a bit of a monopoly on the job, aren't they? Monopolies are not good for anything," he said.
"I dare say they would have had a fair crack, the boys wouldn't have let it go for nothing.
"But this market (Mortlake) is developing into the biggest centre in the western area."
Numbers were starting to build, "it's in a good spot - it will be onwards and upwards."
He said the Colac Otway shire was keeping the town's sales centre open.
"The council will keep it going because it's a shire-owned yards - it's a service to the community," he said
"But a lot of the better cattle are being attracted to Mortlake, especially the store cattle."
Nutrien Ag Solutions Colac livestock agent Phil Douglas said initially competition to get cattle into Mortlake had been quite "cutthroat.
"If I had a centre like that, I'd be trying all sorts of tricks," he said.
"But, it's become a very relevant centre since and a great store sale centre, that's for sure."
It was now a case of "watch this space - we can't all last, I just hope it's not us."
He said Nutrien sold stock at Ballarat and had no issues there.
"It will be interesting, I think they run a pretty good facility, by the sounds of things, otherwise they wouldn't be getting the numbers they get."
Mr Douglas said the shrinking number of cattle was a worry but Colac had been a leader in upgrading its facilities, over the years.
"We look after our own backyard, as much as possible, because we believe in our yards - we have our weekly prime markets and monthly store sales and do very well, I don't care what anyone says," he said.
"They are still as good a prime sale as anywhere else around.
"But obviously someone has to go, eventually."
Colac's Charles Stewart Howard director and auctioneer Shelby Howard said he didn't feel the takeover would affect Colac.
"RLX are the ones that have a chance to shut Camperdown, but I don't think they will," Mr Howard said.
"It's very interesting."
Colac-Otway mayor Chris Potter said there were no plans to close down the town's selling centre.
"We face competition from Mortlake, we understand that, our saleyards are still operating.
'I think we will do our due diligence, at some point, and perhaps review that, but we are still business as usual at the moment," Cr Potter said.
IMeanwhile, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has said its aware of the fact RLX has reached an agreement to acquire Yass and Mortlake.
"The ACCC will consider whether any review is required to assess the impact on competition," a spokesman said.
