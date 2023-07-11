From tree-climbing Kelpies to the iconic Grampians National Park, avid photographers were not deterred by the bleak weather to capture the perfect on-farm photo.
Bairnsdale resident and Kelpie enthusiast Hannah Perkins captured a photo of a pack of her dogs in a tree on her parents' East Gippsland farm.
"It took some patience, the hardest part was making them all look at the same time," she said.
Ms Perkins runs The Kelpie Clan on Instagram which features the lives of her working dogs, including Zoe, Gemma and Meg.
Meanwhile, Minhamite mixed-farmer and avid photographer Bindi Whitehead caught the photo of one of her best mates, Snoop, who was enjoying a ride shotgun, "and loving it".
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
