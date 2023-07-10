A date's been set for the Victorian Farmers Federation board to consider legal advice on its position on a proposed extraordinary general meeting, spilling the board and executive.
President Emma Germano said the board would meet on Friday.
She said she couldn't pre-empt the outcome of the board's decision.
"A communique will follow the board meeting," Ms Germano said.
The board has until Monday, July 17 to respond to the call to hold an EGM.
Ms Germano said once legal advice on the EGM had been received and discussed, the board would go back to the members group that called for the meeting.
It would also respond to the entire membership "to let people know what the next steps are around that.
"Things of this nature obviously require things to be done very carefully as to what the legal requirements are of the organisation," Ms Germano said.
"We have had to await that legal information coming back
."Then obviously you need to give enough notice of board meetings, that is a legal requirement, and that's how the timeline has worked out."
The group called for the EGM, where they plan to put up a proposed resolution to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions.
Members said they were upset about the decision to cash in the VFF Grain Group's deed poll fund of about $10 million, over staff cuts and claims the VFF was not listening to its members.
Ms Germano said such issues took time to resolve.
"Any complaints that we haven't done it [held a meeting] within 21-days is an unreasonable request of the board," she said.
"We can't rush into these things on the basis of pressure being put onto the board or organisation - it's also really important to remember management has to do that job, according to their obligations," she said.
"The company secretary is also an officer of the VFF, that's a legal requirement.
"The Corporations Act and the constitution are things that have to be dealt with properly and we certainly wouldn't be putting pressure on the company secretary to provide us with information, just because there is a group of people who want to know now, or from pressure put on by the media."
Ms Germano said the issue wasn't about her personally.
"If a distraction is caused about the particular leaders of the organisation, it actually distracts us from the conversation we need to be having," she said.
"That is what is the transformation and modernisation around the VFF and what do all the members want it to look like, in the future.
"It's either about the individuals, or the organisation - personally I feel disappointed when the thing people are talking is politics, rather than the issues and objectives we have as an organisation to talk about things that affect Victorian farmers.
"I am not taking it personally, I am just doing my job."
She said there would be an opportunity for discussion on the future direction of the VFF at theorganisation's conference, in Melbourne, later this month.
One of the leaders of the disaffected group, Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann said it was pleasing to hear some action was being taken, but "the timeline is closing.
"There is not much we can say or do until they have made their decision," Mr Weidemann said.
"The 21 days (in which a EGM has to be called) is up at 9am on Monday - but that's their call.
"Certainly the members I have been speaking with, can't comprehend why the board has taken so long to make a decision."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
