Stock & Land
Home/News

The VFF board has set a date to discuss the EGM challenge

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Germano, Victorian Farmers Federation president, says the board will meet on Friday to discuss calls for an extraordinary general meeting. Picture by Andrew Miller
Emma Germano, Victorian Farmers Federation president, says the board will meet on Friday to discuss calls for an extraordinary general meeting. Picture by Andrew Miller

A date's been set for the Victorian Farmers Federation board to consider legal advice on its position on a proposed extraordinary general meeting, spilling the board and executive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.