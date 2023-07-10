Stock & Land
Thomas Foods International buys Victorian meat plant at Stawell

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Thomas Foods International's group managing director Darren Thomas. File photo
Australian red meat processor Thomas Foods International has purchased a Stawell meat processing plant, with major upgrades to the facility in the pipeline.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

