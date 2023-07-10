Australian red meat processor Thomas Foods International has purchased a Stawell meat processing plant, with major upgrades to the facility in the pipeline.
TFI initially purchased 50 per cent of Frew Foods International, Stawell, in 2020, and recently expanded to full ownership of the company.
Frew managing director Robert Frew left the company on July 1 when it was rebranded to Thomas Foods International, Stawell.
Following the 2020 50pc purchase from TFI, Mr Frew said TFI had proved its commitment to the future of the company and he was confident Frew Foods International would be left in good hands.
"For me personally, this marks the end of a chapter for our family but I leave proud of what we have built over the years and excited for what lies ahead for everyone associated with the Stawell operation," he said.
The plant processes lamb and sheep sourced from saleyards and farmers across eastern and central Australia and will receive significant upgrades as part of a $100 million investment.
Upgrades include, automation of a new cold store and logistics hub, lamb boning room extension and technology upgrades, new office and upgraded employee amenities, skin processing facility and protein processing plant.
Currently with 500 employees the upgrades will bring the facility to 750 full time workers, keeping the existing management team as is.
TFI managing director Darren Thomas said Mr Frew and his father Arch had created an "outstanding local operation," that TFI looked forward to growing, with recruitment underway for skilled and entry-level positions.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
