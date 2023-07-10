Grants totalling $130 million have been handed out to primary producers since damaging floods throughout Victoria in October last year.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said more than 4,500 support payments have been processed to farmers in the form of grants.
The grants were part of the wider Primary Producer Flood Recovery Package announced during the flooding.
"The floods and storms were one of the largest natural disasters that our agriculture sector has experienced for some time, impacting many farmers across the State," Ms Tierney said.
"I'd encourage farmers whose businesses suffered loss or damage to check their eligibility and submit their application for support before applications close on 13 July."
She said the grants were integral in helping communities who suffered a loss of livestock or property damage.
"Farmers and farming businesses are integral to local communities and recovery work by default generates economic activity in flood and storm impacted communities," she said.
Both federal and Victorian governments have also provided mental health and wellbeing support to the National Centre for Farmer Health and the Rural Financial Counselling Service, located in the northeast and northwest of Victoria respectively.
The government's inquiry into the 2022 flood will hold the first of six hearings next month in Rochester on August 22 in Echuca the day after.
Over the weekend, Rochester residents called on Goulburn Murray Water to release more water from Lake Eppalock over concerns over rising levels, while other farmers fear water releases now from Hume Dam could mean large floods downstream and that releases should have occurred a month ago.
Farmers who were impacted by the October floods are able to still apply for support up until 4 pm on Thursday 13 July.
