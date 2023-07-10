Stock & Land
More than 4,500 support payments given for repairs after floods

July 10 2023 - 1:00pm
More than 4,500 payments have been made to affected farmers since floods hit the state in October last year. Picture supplied
Grants totalling $130 million have been handed out to primary producers since damaging floods throughout Victoria in October last year.

