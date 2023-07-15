Stock & Land
Home/News
Exclusive

ACM Agri Lambition Awards winners announced for 2023 at Bendigo

Updated July 16 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of Australia's best sheep producers and woolgrowers have been recognised during the 2023 ACM Agri Lambition Awards, with winners spread across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.