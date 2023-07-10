While the Bureau of Meteorology is ramping up its El Nino warnings, central Victorian residents are worried about flooding.
Worried residents gathered in an unusual protest on Sunday asking water authorities for "a little bit of leeway" as they fear rising water levels in a local lake may trigger more flooding.
Rochester locals gathered a "bucket brigade" on Sunday in hopes their protest would tell Goulburn-Murray Water they should allow more water to spill from Lake Eppalock, located near Bendigo.
The key storage, like many big southern storages are virtually full after steady winter rains.
"We want to make a point of the fact that the flood mitigation processes in place at the moment are inadequate," protest organiser and Rochester resident Catriona Jenkins said.
"We just reckon that if you release some of the water out of the lake, it might give us a bit of a buffer, some room to breathe."
Bendigo weather observer Kevin Long while he would normally expect rain events to be small at this time of year, it may not be the case this winter.
"The small amount of warm seas off Queensland has been enough to clash with weak cold fronts from the south, producing unexpectedly massive rains in early June already," he said.
"Now the catchments are wet and Lake Eppalock is nearing capacity, the next major rain event will likely produce flooding on the Campaspe River again.
"There's unthinkable mental trauma for the residents of Rochester on the cards."
Rochester resident Lucy Willoughby said the trauma from the October 2022 floods was still present today.
"Every time I hear water rush in the gutters, it takes me back to the water rushing under the floorboards," she said.
"Our whole house was inundated, it was like a creeping black sludge that came from everywhere.
"We were told it wouldn't happen so we believed it wouldn't."
Ms Willoughby said it had been a difficult ride so far, but it wasn't over yet.
"We had to purchase a caravan that we're still living in on site," she said.
"You don't realise you're not coping until you go to do the most menial of tasks and realise you still have that brain fog and difficulty.
"If we didn't have the support of our friends and family, we wouldn't have coped."
However, GMW has said it wanted to to reassure residents downstream of Eppalock, with Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack saying the storage level itself should not cause alarm.
"We appreciate that residents downstream of Eppalock, and in particular in Rochester, are very concerned about a repeat of the 2022 floods," she said.
"While Lake Eppalock is not currently spilling, when it does spill, this does not mean flood in the Campaspe River.
"Those residents who have lived in the region for some time will have seen Lake Eppalock spillway activating at least 29 times since it was constructed in 1964.
Ms Cusack said the Lake Eppalock embankment walls are nearly 5.2 metres higher than that of the spillway.
This provides some flood mitigation by temporarily holding water back.
"What this means in a major event like we had in 2022, is Eppalock mitigates the water levels by ensuring the flows out of the lake are less than the flows in," Ms Cusack said.
"For example, in October 2022 outflows peaked at 103,000 ML per day, where inflows peaked at 235,000ML per day - Lake Eppalock more than halved the peak flows."
As of July 8, Lake Eppalock was sitting at 98.83 per cent capacity.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
