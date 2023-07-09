A pocket of rich red loam country in the far west of Victoria is locally referred to as the "golden mile"
These highly productive soils and the high rainfall of the Dartmoor area are the reason the area is so tightly held, property agents say.
A choice patch of the "mile" is going to auction next month across 72 hectares (177 acres) at the Mumbannar hall.
Fernleigh farm is currently leased and operates as a livestock breeding and fattening operation.
The farm's homestead is also leased but joint selling agents say the property offers all the benefits of a lifestyle block with a healthy primary production income.
"A perfect start out property or add on to existing property portfolio," they say.
Fernleigh is going to auction on August 18 at 11am in the old memorial hall.
Fernleigh has frontage to the Princes Highway, Swann Lane and Marp Road and is located between Mount Gambier and Heywood, and is five minutes from Dartmoor.
Annual average rainfall in this border country is around 780mm.
Along with the rich soil, the reliable rain promotes seasonal security and high output grazing.
The farm is fenced into six paddocks with central laneway, steel cattle yards, stock water supplied to all paddocks via house bore and two dams.
MORE READING: Large scale farm offered at $60 million plus
Shedding consists of a 19m x 8m hay shed and a lockable 18m x 9m powered shed.
On an elevated section of the property is a large four-bedroom Mount Gambier stone and tile home.
That home has three bedrooms with built ins, kitchen and dining room, lounge room, refurbished bathroom with shower and bathtub, separate toilet, laundry and outdoor entertaining area.
Heating is by gas and wood slow combustion. A two-car garage and storage shed are detached from the house.
Fernleigh is a unique property in a great location, agents say.
For more information contact Ben Jones 0400 818525 (O'Connor & Graney) and Mark De Garis at TDC Livestock and Property on 0428 372124.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.