Lamb prices rally at Ballarat, Bendigo after low supplies

By Leann Dax
July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Fourteen-year-old Chelsea Wilkinson, Warrnambool, was pictured in the show ring during the Victorian Sheep Show at Ballarat last month. Picture by Kate Healy
Prices for heavy lambs have rallied as wet conditions and cheaper prices at auction play havoc with winter supplies.

