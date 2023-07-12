Prices for heavy lambs have rallied as wet conditions and cheaper prices at auction play havoc with winter supplies.
The national saleyard indicator for heavy lambs weighing more than 22 kilograms carcase weight reached 577 cents a kilogram cwt on Monday night, after a price increase of $10-$20 a head was recorded at places like Forbes, NSW, and Wagga Wagga, NSW, a week ago.
The dearer trend followed into the major Monday markets of Bendigo, Corowa, NSW and Dubbo, NSW, with heavy lambs selling to a top price of $205 in the south.
David Hill Stock Agency director David Hill, Albury, NSW, said prices were boosted by unusually low numbers.
Heavy export lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt were a highlight of markets in the past week as companies such as Junee Meats, JBS Australia and Goulburn Meats competed for the limited pool of grain-assisted lambs carrying plenty of weight and condition.
At Bendigo, most of these lambs sold $16 dearer and made between $179-$198, with just an isolated sale to $205.
These lambs recorded some of the dearer carcase costs of the sale and pushed upwards of 637c/kg.
Stronger price trends were also recorded for the reduced supplies of trade lambs, although some gains were up to $30 dearer in isolated sales according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
Rate rises for lambs weighing 20-22kg were being capped by the plainer types lacking finish, while lambs weighing 22-24kg gained $15 to average 537c/kg cwt.
The mutton sale at Bendigo also improved on the back of restricted numbers.
Heavy mutton in central Victoria sold from $80-$112
At the Ballarat lamb sale on Tuesday, a good-quality yarding across trade and heavy lamb categories put some spark into the market, despite some processing companies not attending.
The lift in quality caused prices to bounce by $15 for the big, supersized lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt as the market responded to limited supplies at selling centres.
The bulk of the big lambs in the second Victorian market after the Bendigo sale sold from $182-$212 to average 582c/kg cwt.
Lambs weighing between 26-30kg cwt were firm and demand appeared to be affected by processor closures due to winter maintenance.
Prices for trade lambs improved a few dollars and continued to sell to selective demand at times throughout the sale.
But after some rapid price falls, producers and agents were relieved to notice some strength return to the auction system for any well-finished domestic lambs.
Trade lambs averaged 614c/kg cwt.
The sheep sale at Ballarat on Tuesday followed the dearer trend set in the lamb market, improving $4-$8 to average 337c/kg cwt.
