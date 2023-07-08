A new research program from Deakin University would like to speak to southwest Victorian farmers to find out how and why they are making changes to their farming practices to improve their soil health.
PhD candidate Jaime Hogan is leading the study and would like to hear from farmers to take part in focus groups to contribute to the research, which are planned to be held in August.
Ms Hogan is seeking farmers who are applying, or are interested in applying, practice change to improve their soil health over time.
"We are looking for framers interested in improving their soil health over time and starting to do things differently on their farm, and that could be different ways of farming to what they've done in the past," she said.
Ms Hogan said there were also no restrictions on what type of farmer took part in the study.
"I'm keen to hear from all kinds of farmers, specifically small and family farms in the southwest Victoria region," she said.
"Anyone farming up to the Grampians, out to the The Otways and all the way to the SA border are encouraged to take part."
The focus groups will be a one-off activity and participants will be asked questions and take part in a range of to find out how they think about their farm, and how they are learning about practice change.
If you would like more information or are interested in being part of the research study, email Ms Hogan at jaime.hogan@deakin.edu.au or call her at 0408 030 579.
The study has received Deakin University ethics approval and is being supported by the DemoDAIRY Foundation.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
