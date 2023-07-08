Stock & Land

Deakin researcher Jaime Hogan calling for farmers to investigate practice change

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University PhD researcher Jaime Hogan is seeking farmers from southwest Victoria to take part in research about practice changes in soil health. PIcture supplied.
Deakin University PhD researcher Jaime Hogan is seeking farmers from southwest Victoria to take part in research about practice changes in soil health. PIcture supplied.

A new research program from Deakin University would like to speak to southwest Victorian farmers to find out how and why they are making changes to their farming practices to improve their soil health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.