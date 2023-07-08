Livestock thefts in Victoria are dropping but a Victoria Police inspector says more work still needs to be done when it comes to reporting crime.
The latest Crime Statistics Agency figures for the 12 months until March 31, show police recorded 114 reports of sheep being stolen and 52 of cattle.
That compared with 137 individual reports of sheep and 62 cattle thefts for the year to March 2022.
The value of the cattle stolen in the 12 months to the end of March was estimated at $356,140 while for sheep it was $642,004.
Clear-up rates also improved: down from 200 to 162 reported offences.
But there was a jump in thefts of diesel and firearms and ammunition, between 2022 and 2023.
In 2022 diesel theft stood at 58 incidents, compared with 89 in the year until March 2023; the number of reports of firearms and ammunition stolen increased from 42 to 60.
A CSA spokesman said the figures represented actual individual offences, not actual quantities of animals or items stolen.
VicPol's Farm Crime Co-ordination Unit head Paul Hargreaves encouraged farmers to report all crimes, no matter how long ago they occurred.
"It's important to me that we are getting people who have been victims to report," Inspector Hargreaves said.
"It's always good to see a downward trend, but for us it's the accurate picture that is most important.
"I know I attended the Best Wool, Best Lamb conference in Bendigo and a number of people who had had something stolen approached me in relation to how they report or should they report."
He said it was important police had a true picture.
"I think we are certainly getting the picture - but do we have full reporting?" he said.
"I don't think we have achieved that yet and that's based on what I have heard and seen, when we are out and about.
"I think people feel they can report but I don't always know they are confident enough to report crimes."
He said that might be due to a delay in identifying that stock or items had been stolen
"What I would urge everybody, is it doesn't matter the time or circumstances, we just need to know the details and that there has been a theft on the property," he said.
University of New England senior lecturer in criminology Alistair Harkness is one of the academics behind a national farm crime survey.
"Because the numbers are so small, you can't determine a trend," he said.
He said there were a number of reasons behind the reluctance of farmers to report crimes.
"This has come from previous surveys - victims don't think the police will be able to do anything, they don't want to be bothered with the legal process, too much time has passed or they can't prove ownership of the stolen property," Dr Harkness said.
"Then there are community issues - they know who the offender was but because they live in a small community and might be fearful of revenge or retribution.
"Or, they sort these things out informally, rather than reporting it to police."
He said there was a direct correlation between reported crime and the allocation of resources.
Authorities believed low numbers of reported crimes meant there was no need to boost police numbers, he said.
"If offenders are not reported and apprehended they will continue offending," he said.
"Once an offender knows there is an opportunity, with low risk and big reward, they will keep on offending until something destabilises their activity - such as a knock on the door from the police or a visit to the local magistrate's court."
The Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock Group president Scott Young, Ballan, urged farmers to fill out the anonymous survey, being run by the University of New England.
"I am encouraging people to do that survey so we can get a really good picture, I realise these statistics come out, but as we know a lot of farm crime goes unreported," Mr Young said.
"It would be great if farmers who didn't feel they needed to report a crime filled in the survey so we can get a better picture of what is going on out there.
"That will give us a greater opportunity to advocate for support for police and more research into farm crime."
Mr Young said he was still hearing thefts of livestock, fuel and equipment.
"I don't know what percentage of that goes unreported," he said.
Farmers were starting to get proactive, by looking into closed-circuit television and security systems.
"There is a concern about people coming onto remote properties, meaning farmers don't feel safe in their own homes," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
