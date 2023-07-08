A new initiative has been launched by The Regional Angel Investor Network (RAIN), to champion regional entrepreneurs and connect them with angel investors.
The RAIN Local Ambassador program is designed to build a network of investors to assist startups, unlock early-stage investments and drive growth within their regional communities.
RAIN Founder Sam Almaliki said the organisation firmly believed fostering regional entrepreneurs should be a collective effort.
"By bringing passionate individuals into the fold, we can leverage their knowledge, connections, and enthusiasm to create an ecosystem that supports startups and propels regional innovation forward," Mr Almaliki said.
The network welcomes all kinds of investors, from those with many projects underway, to startup enthusiasts or even someone with a passion for supporting regional Australia.
Ambassadors can nominate themselves or others who could uplift their regional community, as Mr Almaliki said they invite individuals from across the regions to help create a positive impact in their areas.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
