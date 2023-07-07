Livestock agents at Colac Regional Saleyards could only describe the monthly store cattle sale as "tough" after outside buyers were absent from the winter yarding.
Agents yarded about 900 cattle at the July monthly store sale, where prices continued to decline month-on-month.
Charles Stewart livestock agent Matthew Nelson, Colac, said there were mostly local buyers at the sale, but repeat competition from Warrnambool added more competition.
He said he hoped to see a rise in the market during spring, but Colac's sale followed statewide trends.
"It was tough enough, we are feeling it down here a bit at the moment," he said.
"Without outside buyers, it makes that job a little bit tougher.
"We've had competition from Warrnambool, which is really good, they've supported us really well and a lot of buyers locally.
Mr Nelson said the softer sale was challenging for some people to watch.
"It is a bit tougher this time of year and we've come off an almighty high over the past two years so it's a bit of a shock to the system for people," he said.
Nutrien livestock agent Paul Kerr, Colac, said the sale stayed on-par with other sales in Victoria, with mainly locals purchasing cattle ahead of spring.
"It's a winter yarding, it was a tough day at the office, but that's all over the state," he said.
"I've looked at other sales and it's noticeably come back, Mortlake was back a bit [on Thursday] as well.
"It was very tough on your crossbred and dairy steers and heifers, once you came off the better lines you did notice it was failing to get 350 cents a kilogram."
T & D Richardson sold two Angus cows with calves at foot for $1600 a unit.
Lodge Cattle Co sold seven Angus heifers with calves at foot for $2350.
Railway Limousin sold one second-calving cow with a calf at foot $1000.
Gunwick Hill Farm, sold five Angus cows to calve early September, four years, for $1400, and five Angus cows, seven years, for $1200, and two Angus cows, three years, for $1340.
H Tonkin sold seven Speckle Park second-calving cows to calve from August for $1120.
Lubcke Children sold one Hereford heifer joined to an Angus bull for $840.
Toughton Farm sold eight Angus/Friesian-cross heifers to calve in September and October, two years, for $1000, and six Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $960.
LJ Evans sold seven Charolais-cross steers, 12-14 months, 404kg, for $1260 or 311c/kg.
Seaview Holdings sold three Angus steers, 12-14 months, 463kg, for $1400 or 302c/kg.
Tomahawk Beef sold 17 Lincoln Red/Shorthorn-cross steers, 12-14 months, 332kg, for $980 or 295c/kg.
Lynwood sold six Angus steers, 393kg, for $1260 or 320c/kg.
Crocket Pastoral sold four Angus steers, 13-16 months, 370kg, for $860 or 232c/kg.
Riverlea sold two Angus steers, 14-16 months, 355kg, for $720 or 202c/kg.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
