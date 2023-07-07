Bairnsdale and Sale record drop in cattle numbers as wintry conditions set in

Winter has seen the onset of smaller yardings in Gippsland, with Bairnsdale agents offering less than 200 head at the second store sale within a week.
Agents presented 190 head in what one said was a "wintry" yarding.
At Sale, agents put up less than 100 head of cattle.
READ MORE:
Bairnsdale agents said the sale attracted a "reasonable" gallery of local and central Gippsland buyers.
No south Gippsland agents or feedlots were in attendance.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock agent Billy Trinder said he thought the small lots of well-bred calves sold very well.
"They sold to market rates and local competition certainly kept it up and about," Mr Trinder said.
"There are not the cattle about and we went two markets straight, within the same week."
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock salesman Gerard Ogilvie agreed cattle sold on a par with last week.
Agents said grown steers made $1300-1500 a head, while weaner steers were picked up for $710-830/hd.
The crossbred portion of the sale sold to weaker demand, but well-bred heifers were sought by both fatteners and breeders, making $650-850/hd.
NG and ML Geddes made a top of $1280 for 15 joined Angus and Hereford cows, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Banquet bull.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.