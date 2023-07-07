Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gippsland yards offer fewer than 300 cattle at two latest store sales

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bairnsdale and Sale record drop in cattle numbers as wintry conditions set in
Bairnsdale and Sale record drop in cattle numbers as wintry conditions set in

Winter has seen the onset of smaller yardings in Gippsland, with Bairnsdale agents offering less than 200 head at the second store sale within a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.