It's no secret buying local produce has many benefits, but supporting Australian honey goes beyond a jar of golden sweetener.
Beechworth Honey founder, Jodie Goldsworthy believes by supporting Australian produced honey, consumers are supporting the future of Australian agriculture.
With bees, arguably the smallest farm hands, they work hard to pollinate crops year round making the health of their population an essential part to many harvests, yet supporting imported honey may threaten Australian bees making for less demand of local produce.
The last few years have brought a variety of threats to bees in Australia, with Varroa mite concerns still at large, Ms Goldsworthy said she's aware of almond growers who lost up to 30 per cent yield due to border closures and minimal access to bees for pollination.
"All of our food crops here have pretty much co-evolved with honey bees essentially, although brought to this country that's what our nutritious foods are underpinned by, is the honey bee," Ms Goldsworthy said.
Beechworth Honey is committed to only contracting Australian producers, making them a strong voice in encouraging supermarkets to support locally produced honey, rather than cheaper imported products.
"For 30 years we've been really trying to explain the value proposition of Australian honey and we say its more than a jar of honey when you're buying a jar of Beechworth Honey or Australian honey," Ms Goldsworthy said.
"I'm constantly having conversations with all levels of supermarkets right up to CEOs at times, and my message to them is very simple and clear and there's is no more strategically important category within the supermarket than the honey category."
The difficulty for Australian producers is often imported honey is at a price point more desirable to consumers, which Ms Goldsworthy explained threatens the viability of Australia's beekeeping industry, due to its price and questionable traceability.
The department of Agriculture data shows the local honey bee industry is worth over $14 billion annually, including honey, wax and pollination services, with 37,000 tonnes of honey produced locally each year.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
