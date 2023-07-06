Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Global decline in commercial wine consumption leads to winery sale

July 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasury Wine Estates has announced the sale of its Karadoc winery. Picture supplied
Treasury Wine Estates has announced the sale of its Karadoc winery. Picture supplied

Treasury Wine Estates' move to sell its Karadoc winery, Red Cliffs, is a huge loss to the region, says Mallee Nationals MP Anne Webster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.