Treasury Wine Estates' move to sell its Karadoc winery, Red Cliffs, is a huge loss to the region, says Mallee Nationals MP Anne Webster.
Dr Webster said the closure would reportedly have an impact on 60 jobs, directly, with potentially many more in the local community.
"Yet again we see the real, local impact of the cost of living crisis which the federal government is failing to mitigate," she said.
"This is a difficult time for the workers, their families and community whose livelihoods are now up in the air.
"This closure is the human toll of rising energy, trade challenges, fuel, grocery and other market supply and demand costs."
READ MORE:
TWE Chief Supply Officer Kerrin Petty said the company would close the site in mid-2024.
Wine brands would continue to be made locally.
The decision had been made due to a global decline in commercial wine consumption, rising costs and under utilised capacity at the site.
"Making the decision to close a site is something we take very seriously and is a last resort after we've looked at all other possible options," Mr Petty said.
"We're committed to assisting our team members to find future employment and continuing to support the local winemaking industry."
The winery has been operating since 1973 and currently makes wine for TWE brands including 19 Crimes, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, and Yellowglen.
Mr Petty said the brands would continue be made with long-standing local TWE partners Zilzie Wines and Qualia, and at TWE's Barossa winery in South Australia.
The company also planned to divest its commercial vineyards in Lake Cullulleraine (north-west Victoria) and Yankabilly (south-west New South Wales).
"We continually review our global vineyard assets to ensure they're in the best possible places to grow our premium and luxury portfolio," Mr Petty said.
"A number of factors contribute to our shifting vineyard footprint including changing consumer trends and wine preferences as well environmental changes such as higher temperatures and reduced access to water.
"This has meant divesting some of our vineyard assets but also looking at opportunities to expand our footprint in new locations for future growth."
Last year the company acquired Beenak Vineyard in Victoria's Yarra Valley, as well as Château Lanessan in Bordeaux, France.
Dr Webster said she hoped the sale resulted in a swift purchase and ongoing jobs for those affected.
"In addition to community impacts, local growers are losing one of their major customers," Dr Webster said.
"At a time of poor returns for winegrapes and difficult cropping conditions, this is another blow to the Sunraysia's winegrape industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.