The former head of CBH Marketing and Trading, Jason Craig, has been appointed managing director of leading Australian smallgoods producer, D'Orsogna Limited.
CBH is Australia's largest grain exporter, with an annual turnover in excess of $2.5 billion via its activities in grain accumulation, trading, financing, shipping and distribution.
Announcing the appointment, D'Orsogna chairman Tony Iannello said the transition would be effectively seamless.
"Current managing director Greig Smith, along with existing senior management, will work closely with Jason from when he joins the company in early November until commencing as managing director on January 1, 2024," Mr Iannello said.
"Greig has decided to pursue new challenges, having led D'Orsogna for six years and we appreciate his ongoing commitment to enable a smooth transition."
Mr Iannello said during Mr Smith's tenure he successfully managed significant challenges, including workplace and supply issues surrounding COVID-19 and developing and expanding our state-of-the-art facility which opened in Merrifield, Victoria in 2019.
"More recently, Greig restructured critical transport and cold storage arrangements after changes in that industry space," he said.
Mr Iannello described Mr Craig as a dynamic leader, experienced in leading a large and complex business in tandem with a quality, outcome driven management team.
"D'Orsogna's board saw these critical qualities as the right match for where our company is positioned at this time and where we see it moving in the future," Mr Iannello said.
"Jason has a proven ability to shape organisational strategy and deliver results in highly competitive business environments and we believe those skills will further enhance the already strong relationships D'Orsogna has with our customers, consumers, and suppliers."
Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, the 75 year old family owned business is a market leader in the production and distribution of a range of cured and cooked whole and sliced hams, gourmet continental goods, bacon and cooked sausages.
D'Orsogna employs about 800 people - 550 in WA and 250 in Victoria.
The landmark WA premises at Palmyra, near the port of Fremantle, has been D'Orsogna's home since 1973 and retains its head office status, staff and production.
Nationally it is complemented by D'Orsogna's $65 million state-of-the-art 11,000 square metre food manufacturing facility in Victoria.
