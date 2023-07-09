Stock & Land
Former grain exporting head moves across to smallgoods manufacturer

July 9 2023 - 3:00pm
New D'Orsogna head Jason Craig. Picture supplied
The former head of CBH Marketing and Trading, Jason Craig, has been appointed managing director of leading Australian smallgoods producer, D'Orsogna Limited.

