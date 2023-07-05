Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Euroa district beef producers looking to the skies - whether wet or dry

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:17pm, first published July 6 2023 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A "wintry" yarding of less than 700 cattle greeted a small gallery at the Euroa's monthly store sale. File picture
A "wintry" yarding of less than 700 cattle greeted a small gallery at the Euroa's monthly store sale. File picture

Rain in the Euroa area saw producers hold back cattle, originally consigned for the July store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.