Rain in the Euroa area saw producers hold back cattle, originally consigned for the July store sale.
Agents said several producers, who had booked cattle into the sale, ended up holding stock back until August.
Nutrien livestock agent Brad Gleeson said it was "just too wet" to get cattle out.
"We had another 15 millimetres, prior to the sale, and people just couldn't get trucks out or they didn't want to work cattle in wet yards," Mr Gleeson said.
Agrinous reported agents yarded 636 head of cattle.
Heavy steers, 400-500 kilograms made up to $1500/head or 354 cents a kilogram, while their lighter counterparts, 200-280kg, reached a top of $1,030 or 402c/kg.
Weaner steers sold in a band from $730-1500/hd or 347-359c/kg.
The heaviest weaner steers, 400-500kg, made $1500/hd or 359c/kg.
Heifers sold to a top of $1340, or 275c/kg, for females weighing between 400-500 kilograms.
Those weighing under 200kg sold for up to $610/hd or 321c/kg.
Weaner heifers made up to $1290 or 326c/kg.
And while the current wet weather was putting a dampener on numbers yarded, an approaching El Nino weather pattern also appeared to be on buyers' minds, Mr Gleeson said.
"A lot of people are sitting and waiting to see if we are going to get any spring rain - with this El Nino talk of a dry spring and summer, there is just no confidence to go and put cattle back in the paddock," he said.
"It's probably just too wet to put cattle back in the paddock at the moment - there is just not a lot of restocking activity in the market."
He said cattle showed the effects of the wet winter in the Euroa area - "good lines were hard to come by.
"Your pretty black calves were probably firm, they might not have been much cheaper, but there weren't many of them there."
He said 280-350kg black steers made between 350-400c/kg.
Lighter weight and coloured cattle were hit hardest - "they came back pretty quickly and were making from 330-350c/kg.
"There were not real numbers of black or heavy heifers."
Mr Gleeson said the heifer portion of the sale was "definitely cheaper," particularly for the coloured females.
"Those 250kg Hereford and Black Baldys were making around 200c/kg, in a bracket of $450-600/hd.
"There is no-one wanting to put those cattle away, there is not an out, at the other end."
He said Conroy's feedlot bought around a third of the yarding, with the other two thirds going to north-eastern, Goulburn Valley and local agents.
Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown bought a load of cattle to go back to southern NSW.
Agents only offered seven or eight pens of feeder cattle, he said.
Rodwells Euroa livestock agent James Cleeland said it was a "wintry" yarding.
"It was cheaper than it was a month ago, but that was an exceptional yarding of cattle," he said.
"It was probably in line with some of the other north-east sales in the last four weeks."
He estimated numbers were down by several hundred cattle on what was originally anticipated.
"There were some nice pens of spring-drop calves there, but overall I would call it a wintry yarding of cattle," he said.
That was to be expected, at this time of the year.
"I think you will see the next line of spring-drop calves come through in August - there are quite a few of them," he said.
Ham and Nield, Moama, sold 21 Pinnaroo-blood steers, 417kg, for $1500 or 359c/kg.
RDW Builders and Developers sold nine Angus steers, 486kg, for $1500 or 308c/kg.
Hat Creek sold four steers,, 425kg, for $1450 or 341c/kg.
Five Mile Farms sold 12 Black Baldy steers, 355kg, for $1210 or 340c/kg.
Acacia Valley, Terip, sold 10 Aintree-blood Hereford steers, 326kg, for $980 or 300c/kg.
Westside Angus sold eight steers, 426kg, for $1500 or 350c/kg.
Joshma Park, Euroa, sold three Charolais steers, 363kg, for $1270 or 349c/kg.
J & G Caine, Barwite, sold 14 Angus-cross steers, seven-eight months, 210kg, for $730 or 347c/kg.
Woodland, Wahring, sold 14 Lawson-blood steers, 283kg, for $1010 or 356c/kg.
Ham and Nield sold 11 Angus heifers, 394kg, for $1290 or 327c/kg.
Hat Creek sold 15 Black Baldy heifers, 318kg, for $880 or 276c/kg.
Joshma Park sold nine Angus-cross heifers, 298kg, for $840 or 281c/kg.
Woodland sold 11 heifers, 288kg, for $750 or 260c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
