The Matthew George Young Stockman Award is open for up-and-coming beef breeders to learn from industry experts on a study tour.
The award is offered each year to people aged between 18 and 25 years, to win a study tour of beef cattle breeding programs, developments and practices.
The winner will be announced at the Royal Melbourne Show and will act as a young ambassador for the Australian beef cattle industry.
The Matthew George Young Stockman Award was established after Matthew George, a passionate beef breeder based at Lake Goldsmith Stockyard Hill, died at 21 from a motor vehicle accident.
Mr George was passionate about genetics and stock handling, and particularly enjoyed breeding Angus cattle.
Matthew George's mother, Lorraine George, said the award winners have stronger self-confidence and knowledge about the beef cattle industry after returning from the course.
"Our humble and heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in establishing this award," she said.
"Your generosity is enabling the future generation of young Australian cattle breeders to broaden their global knowledge of the beef cattle industry.
"We can all share with pride and joy the transformation of the award winners on their return.
"They have greater self-confidence and knowledge of the cattle industry as well as a network of newfound friends and industry leaders in other countries with whom they can share their passion for cattle breeding over a lifetime."
Applications close on July 25, and can be submitted here.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
