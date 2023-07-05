The threat from an emergency animal diseases (EADs) would remain for a "very long time", according to Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke.
As chair of a preparedness board for the World Organisation for Animal Health, Dr Cooke said bringing private veterinarians on board, in the event of an EAD outbreak, was vital.
"The threat has not gone away, the headlines may have, but that threat continues," Dr Cooke said.
"The reasons why disease spread has markedly increased - across the world - is because there has been an increased illegal movement of foodstuffs, because of the cost of living crisis in different parts of the world.
"That is likely how Foot and Mouth Disease got into Indonesia, illegal movements of live animals."
He stressed he was not specifically talking about Australia, where a "very large" amount of work had been done in keeping EAD's out of the country.
"Talking generally, climatic effects have had an impact - the world to our north is dealing with an extremely infectious strain of Avian influenza - the only continents that are free of that at the moment are Australia and Antarctica."
He said Indonesia was also dealing with FMD, Lumpy Skin disease and rabies.
"They have announced they do not expect to get rid of FMD until 2035 - we are dealing with all of this, for the long term," he said.
The need for assistance from private vets was brought into sharp focus during the 2005 FMD outbreak in the UK, he said.
"That was one of the lessons learned from it, the route for private veterinarians to offer there services was not clear enough, from the beginning," Dr Cooke said.
"And that is something, which Victoria, and I know other states, do not wish to repeat," he said.
'It is prudent to have a response, within Australia."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
