AgriFutures Australia reports on youth's agricultural impact

By Rachel Simmonds
July 6 2023 - 1:00pm
A recent AgriFutures Australia report shows young people in the agricultural industry can "create narratives" towards authenticity, sustainability and inclusivity. Picture by Andrew Miller
A recent AgriFutures Australia report shows young people in the agricultural industry can "create narratives" towards authenticity, sustainability and inclusivity. Picture by Andrew Miller

A recent report into Australia's young producers claims they will "create narratives" towards authenticity, sustainability and inclusivity, and boost future career pathways.

