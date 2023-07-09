The northern Victoria Resource Manager has announced the Murray system will start the irrigation season with a seasonal determination of 80 per cent of high-reliability water shares (HRWS).
The Goulburn and Loddon, Campaspe, and Bullarook systems have gone one better, with 100pc cent HRWS.
The Broken system opens with 49 per cent HRWS, while Bullarook opens with 100pc cent low-reliability water shares (LRWS).
The Campaspe system starts with 46 per cent of LRWS.
Resource Manager Andrew Shields said the opening seasonal determination in Goulburn system was the highest since the late 1990s.
"The reserves established last season have enabled the Goulburn system to start with its highest seasonal determination in over 25 years," Mr Shields said
"The opening seasonal determination in the Campaspe system is the highest since 2011/12."
Mr Shields urged Murray and Goulburn system customers to monitor the effect of continued releases from Lake Hume and Lake Eildon for airspace management.
"The Murray-Darling Basin Authority is managing the rate of filling at Lake Hume and Goulburn-Murray Water is doing the same at Lake Eildon," he said.
"Entitlements holders in the Murray and Goulburn systems should note that deductions from spillable water accounts will occur when the volumes released are confirmed.
"The situation at Lake Hume and Lake Eildon means the risk of spill in the Murray and Goulburn systems is 100 per cent.
"The risk of spill from Lake Eppalock in the Campaspe system is also approaching 100 per cent."
Mr Shields said the risk of spill assessment did not describe the chances of flooding this season.
"The risk of spill is a water accounting assessment.
"It does not refer to flood risks downstream of the storages," he said.
