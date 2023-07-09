Stock & Land
The irrigation season will open with 80-100 per cent seasonal determinations

July 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Flows into Lake Eppalock during last September were well above average and the storage began to spill. Picture by Glenn Daniels
The northern Victoria Resource Manager has announced the Murray system will start the irrigation season with a seasonal determination of 80 per cent of high-reliability water shares (HRWS).

