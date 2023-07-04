Disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members say they're still waiting for the organisation's board to respond to calls for an extraordinary general meeting.
One of the leaders of the group, Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, said it had been hoped to hold a teleconference with representatives and VFF directors last Friday, June 30.
He said the members group asked the meeting be postponed, after it was discovered the VFF board had not met to discuss its position.
Mr Weidemann said the group had not heard back from the VFF since.
"I guess it's anyone's guess as to when they are going to make a determination," he said.
"But they have up to just short of a fortnight now, to make a decision.
"I doubt they are not going to to respond within the 21 days, they will respond at some point, I would imagine."
The faction called for the EGM, where they plan to put up a proposed resolution to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions.
Members said they were upset about the decision to cash in the VFF Grain Group's deed poll fund of about $10 million.
They have also claimed the VFF was not listening to its members and expressed concern about staffing cuts.
Mr Weidemann said the VFF was legally obliged to respond to the call to hold an EGM.
"The constitution is a is a contract between members and the organisation," Mr Weidemann said.
Grain grower Ron Hards, The Millewa, said a key sticking point was the deed poll fund.
"The thing that upset a lot of people is they just went ahead and drew money out of the bank without any consultation with the Grains Group," Mr Hards said said.
"The system was set up to ensure that if the VFF board wanted money, they had to come through the group to get access.
"It hasn't been hard, they have got approval in the past to spend money, and we have put a lot of money into Farrer House, refurbishments and upgrades."
He said part of the money came from the purchase of the Grain Elevators Board, responsible for all activities connected with the storage of grain, including weighing, issuing of warrants (receipts) for deliveries.
"The fund appreciated in value, especially when Graincorp came in and made a bid for it, there was a lot of appreciation there," Mr Hards said.
"It probably went up fourfold or fivefold - we had a lot of Australian Wheat Board shares and when AWB and the Australian Barley Board sold out to the private companies, they paid us out.
"The $1 shares turned into $6 shares - there was a bit of luck in it, but we had to be in the game - if you have a chip in the game, you have a chance to win it."
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, said the situation was very dynamic.
"From my point of view, watching what's happening is that members have the right to call for an EGM and are exercising that right," Mr Billing said.
"If discussions can be had that are going to head off the cost of having an EGM, that would probably be the better way to go.
"A conversation between the two groups would be a good thing."
He said the whole dynamic of an EGM would change, if proxies were allowed.
"My preferred option is for the parties is to have a discussion, as it is with the VFF and Australian Dairy Farmers."
On Tuesday, a VFF spokesman said the organisation had 13 days to respond, having received the letter calling for the EGM on Monday, June 26.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
