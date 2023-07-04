Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Disaffected VFF members say they have not heard from board

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the spokesmen for the disaffected members, Andrew Weidemann, says its still waiting for a response from the board. Picture supplied
One of the spokesmen for the disaffected members, Andrew Weidemann, says its still waiting for a response from the board. Picture supplied

Disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members say they're still waiting for the organisation's board to respond to calls for an extraordinary general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.